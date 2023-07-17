2 Mastiff and 1 Kirpi of NATO destroyed even on one Zaporozhye street section

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
At least 2 British Mastiff PPV armored vehicles, and 1 Turkish BMC Kirpi of a NATO vehicle column, appeared to be destroyed even on one section of the street on Zaporozhye front. Soldiers of Ukrainian Army in a BMP-1, pass through a line of vehicles that had been destroyed by Russian artillery. The heavy defeat of NATO column, basically on a psychological level demoralized the soldiers in battle.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY