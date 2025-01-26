⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (26 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direciton, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on formartions of one motorised infantry brigade and one air assault brigade of the AFU near Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops, two motor vehicles, one field artillery gun, and three electronic warfare stations. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade of the AFU, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade close to Peschanoye, Zagoruikovka, Kutkovka, Putnikovo, Kurilovka (Kharkov region), and Yampol (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 390 troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, three of which are NATO-made ones. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and positions. Strikes were delivered at formartions of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, one territorial defence brigade close to Seversk, Dronovka, Verkhnekamenskoye, Ivano-Daryevka, and Chasov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 200 troops, one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, three motor vehicles, and two NATO-made field artillery guns. Two ammunition depots were wiped out.

▫️As a result of active operations, the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Zelyonoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Strikes were delivered at manpower and hardware of four mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU near Sribnoye, Dzerzhinsk, Novopavlovka, Shcherbinovka, Andreyevka, and Novoyelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 650 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, and three field artillery guns.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units continued advancing into the depths of the enemy's defence. Strikes were delivered at formations of two mechanised brigades, one tank brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, and one national guard brigade close to Velikaya Novosyolka, Burlatskoye, Razliv, and Volnoye Pole (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 troops, one tank, one armoured fighting vehicle, and three motor vehicles. Four field artillery guns were neutralised, to include NATO-made one.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units have engaged manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade close to Malaya Tokmachka (Zaporozhye region) and Berislav (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 40 troops and seven motor vehicles.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have engaged power facilities providing for actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the defence industry complex, infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops, depots for the storage of UAVs, places where they are stored and prepared for launch as well as clusters of enemy manpower and hardware in 153 areas.

▫️Air defence systems shot down three U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 68 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft and 283 helicopters, 41,507 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,852 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,510 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,945 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,806 units of special military vehicles have been neutralised.