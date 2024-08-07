BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Report from the center of Sudzha, Destroyed by Ukrainian Artillery Fire
And this is already a report from the center of Sudzha, destroyed by Ukrainian artillery fire.

Adding about a video that I didn't post:

New evidence of war crimes committed by Ukrainian Armed Forces militants. The crew of a Stryker IFV, such vehicles are in service with the 22nd brigade of the Kiev regime, fired at a civilian car in the border village of Zeleny Shlyakh, not far from Sudzha. The moment was captured by a Russian reconnaissance UAV. As a result of the hits, the car rolled to the side of the road and caught fire. The Stryker was camouflaged in a forest belt. Everyone in the car died. They did not even see the crew that opened fire on them.


politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
