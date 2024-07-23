BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Incredible Revelations In Assassination Attempt
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
97 views • 9 months ago

In the aftermath of the PA assassination attempt on President Trump, one of the questions that has to be asked is, why doesn't the Secret Service use drones to keep an eye on what's going on down below at ground level during these high-security events?

After all, it has already been made clear that both sides in the Ukrainian war have successfully adopted this surveillance method. Well, the fact of the matter is, that at least one drone was used... by the would-be assassin!

This isn't the only thing that appears to be overlooked in this saga. Was there a connection between the DHS and Mr. Crooks? Watch this video and make your own assumptions.

Watch this video.


Video Source:

Legally Armed America


Closing Theme Music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios


Closing Credits Compilation:

Westcombe Motion Pictures

Oxley Park, NSW

Australia 2760

MMXXIV

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Legally Armed America or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

pce tue20:57

Keywords
president trumpassassination attemptpennsylvania trump rally
