NUMN Edition - #17 Judge Dreadful and the Jab Jury
unionoftheunknowns
unionoftheunknowns
2 followers
Follow
0 view • 6 days ago

All the clown world news that matters (but not to your mama) on Not Ur Mama's News! This week we cover:

West Virginia judge thinks she is the law.

Unprecedented fusion power breakthrough announced – once again.

In a switch, Floridan people to now probe Pfizer and Moderna.

Aussie shooting narrative reeks more than a kangaroo’s crotch.Plastic cash is off for your Kalashnikov.

In between, other topics arise as predictably as suspicious mass shooting events.



Unknowns featured this week: Jackye, Justin, Stella, Terry and Keel, with the invisible Ashley in producer mode.


Listen on SPOTIFY:

https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/unionoftheunknowns/episodes/NUMN-Edition---17-Judge-Dreadful-and-the-Jab-Jury-e1s9gin


News Item Links:

⁠Judge Dreadful⁠;

⁠Deja Fusion⁠;

⁠Jab Jury Justice⁠?

⁠Aussie Shooting Confusion⁠;

⁠2A: Don’t Leave Home Without It⁠.



News Updates:


A federal court has ⁠denied⁠ Judge Dreadful’s claim for judicial immunity against prosecution.

⁠Latest update⁠ on the medically kidnapped New Zealand child.



Other Useful links:


⁠You Are Loved Store⁠ - Jackye's online shop: "Their goal is to spread love and kindness throughout the world through every day and specialty items".

The Propaganda Report, with ⁠Brad Binkley⁠ and ⁠Monica Perez⁠ - our founding father and mother, and the hosts of great and informative podcasts.

⁠The Union of the Unwanted⁠ — freewheeling discussions between an ever-changing group of like-minded podcasters; the inspiration for our format and name.

⁠The Institute for Justice⁠ – “a non-profit, public interest law firm…” whose mission is “…to end widespread abuses of government power and secure the constitutional rights that allow all Americans to pursue their dreams”.



Please send us your take on this week’s news challenge, as well as your news items suggestions to:

Twitter - ⁠@UnionUnknowns⁠;

Email — ⁠[email protected]⁠;

Phone - 404-482-3130



Or just show your support by saying hello, by subscribing on your favourite podcasting platform, by leaving a great review; and of course, by checking out the next extraordinary episode of Not Ur Mama's News.

(Just don't tell your mama.)


newslibertypoliticspodcastenergylifecapitalismpharmacultureagorismanarcho
