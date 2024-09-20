SABOTAGED Family Farm Deliberately Targeted "This Was Intentional."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethan and Alexis Lawrence of Lawrence Family Farm in Essex Center Vermont came home from a vacation camping in Maine to find out that their hay harvest had been intentionally targeted in a carefully thought out sabotage attempt.
“It’s just really sad that it was so targeted by somebody who knew what they were doing,” Ethan Lawrence said. “The money doesn’t mean anything to me. It’s it’s the blood, sweat, and tears from me and my wife.”
Ethan 28 and Alexis 29 started their farm during the COVID years and developed a successful family business providing quality meat for their community.
Ethan & Alexis Lawrence
Lawrence Family Farm
135 Osgood Hill Road, Essex Center, VT, United States, 05452
Facebook Page
https://www.facebook.com/LawrenceFamilyFarmsEssexVT
