© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Red Pill Nation Hangout #428
1. 8:33 Infamous MSNBC Race Baiter Joy Reid Fired
2. 26:33 Germany State Elections Conservative Party wins AFD finishes second
3. 59:34 Hollywood Section
A) Doctor Who is being cancelled
B) Amazon buys rights to 007 Franchise
4. 1:44:54 Kathleen Kennedy is LEAVING Lucasfilm by the end of the year
5. 2:24:09 A) FBI quickly deleting files after Kash Patel confirmed (Epstein Files)
B) Epstein Files Release turns into a Debacle
Patreon Link
https://www.patreon.com/RedPillNation
Fully active and ALL videos are on Odysee please subscribe there as well
Most recent episodes have been uploaded to Rumble
https://www.subscribestar.com/Neroke5
https://www.minds.com/group/714013773626613760/feed
https://theredpillnation.wordpress.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pgY8aBd2BPmb/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/neroke05
https://www.mgtow.tv/@NerokeFive
https://parler.com/profile/Neroke0Five/posts