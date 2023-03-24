MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD - PAUL BEGLEY [3-23-23]

Breaking: "Stone Steps" WW3 / Mike From Around World / Paul Begley

---------------

I. Revolution in Africa

II. Revolution in Western Europe

III. Revolution in Italy and the Pope flees Rome

IV. The Worldwide Great Warning

V. The Great Miracle at Garabandal Spain

VI. The Rapture

VII. The Great Chastisement for Six Days

A. World War III for Three Days

B. The Ball of Redemption for Three Days

VIII. The Second Coming of Jesus Christ

https://www.tldm.org/news2/comingevents.htm

---------------

Crusade Prayer (8) The Confession

Dearest Jesus, I ask your pardon for all my sins and for the hurt and injury I have caused to others.

I humbly pray for the graces to avoid offending You again and to offer penance according to your Most Holy Will.

I plead for the forgiveness of any future offense, which I may partake in and which will cause you pain and suffering.

Take me with you into the new Era of Peace, so that I may become part of Your family for eternity.

I love You, Jesus.

I need You.

I honour You and everything You stand for.

Help me, Jesus, so that I may be worthy to enter Your Kingdom.

Amen.











