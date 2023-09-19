Is A Government Shutdown Inevitable?

It's nearly the end of September, and the government will shut down if Republicans and Democrats don’t agree on how to fund it. Republicans are working on a short-term resolution that would fund the government until the end of October, but they can’t come to an agreement even among themselves. Furthermore, Senate Democrats have indicated they will not consider any continuing resolution with funding cuts or other conditions attached.

Also, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s campaign is once again asking the Biden administration to provide secret service security after an armed gunman tried to get near him at an event; a Brazilian national who murdered his girlfriend was caught in Pennsylvania last week, but immigration advocates still insist we need more migrants; and the largest newspaper chain in the country decides to use its already scant resources to cover pop stars.

In the second half of the show, Christian Gomez interviews Selwyn Duke about the anti-Christian hoax that said indigenous children in Canada were abused by mostly Catholic-run residential schools and buried in mass unmarked graves; and then Paul Dragu talks to CEO Emeritus Art Thompson about property rights.