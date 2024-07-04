AOCs WWE Entrance?

I have posted videos about Trump and Abbott before expressing my beliefs. That they are all Luciferians. They are all Satan worshipers. But some people will think I am a liberal bashing conservatives. Not the case. People with that mentality are still stuck in the right-left paradigm. Think higher.

So when I see this performance by AOC, it made me laugh. People just think of her as a stupid liberal. Not me. I will say she is playing a role, a character. Kind of like, Christina Applegate playing the role of Kelly. Or Ashton Kutcher playing the role of Kelso. They are playing the role of morons, but in real life, they are smart.

So this whole scene of her with her WWE Entrance Theme Song is just a part of the show. Its designed to keep people in the right-left. Above being a democrat, she a satan worshiper like the rest. So the conservative side buy into this hook, line, and sinker.

All the world's a stage.