Stew Peters Celebrates Local Media’s Bioweapon Coverage: Ban The Jab Resolution Goes Mainstream

Stew Peters Show





July 18, 2023





Local media outlets in Florida are beginning to report on GOP committees passing resolutions calling for the banning of mRNA tech and calling the Covid shots :bioweapons”.

The Republican Party of Brevard County, Florida has joined our push for real accountability on the Covid-19 shots.

They have sent a petition to Governor Ron DeSantis calling on his administration to ban all mRNA vaccines as illegal bioweapons.

They are forwarding the research they have conducted to the grand jury that Ron Desantis convened for the purpose of investigating Covid-19 shots and possible crimes related to them.

The request is getting wider publicity from the media.

Millions of people who listen to the Stew Peters show are stepping up to demand change and accountability.

Don’t “trust the plan” but “be the plan”.

Step up and publicly demand something different.

This is the way to hold Covid criminals accountable.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Kick-ass Chuck Norris has now released a morning KICK! Try it HERE: https://americareadysupply.com/stew

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Check out https://nootopia.com/Stew for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Pandemic Preparedness and

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your inflammation today at https://StopMyInflammation.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30sxp6-stew-peters-celebrates-local-medias-bioweapon-coverage-ban-the-jab-resoluti.html