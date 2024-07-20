The Investment Trader Bringing New Insights to The Morgan Report and You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
David Morgan and Peter Pham have discussion.
Peter recently joined The Morgan Report as a writer and analyst, and we want to welcome our readers here. Our premium members were introduced to Peter earlier. First, Peter Pham is a fund investment advisor for various funds globally. Peter is also a proprietary trader for various firms throughout the United States and Dubai, with a book of over $6 million. He has contributed to The Morgan Report and founded The Inversion Investor, which has over 7,000 subscribers, including some of the most prestigious names on Wall Street, such as investors from The Big Short and Ivy League endowment funds.