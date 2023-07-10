BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

‘I was a shaking mess’: Woman arrested for a COVID Facebook post reflects on experience (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
409 views • 07/10/2023

MIrrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-

https://youtu.be/1wxTnY9CGJg

Jul 10, 2023

The pregnant woman who was arrested by Victoria Police during the state’s COVID lockdowns in September 2020, Zoe Buhler, has reflected on the experience in an exclusive interview with Sky News Australia.


“They just swarmed the whole house, they were in every room, and I didn’t know what to do,” she told Sky News host Sharri Markson.


“I pulled out my phone and I clicked live on Facebook and I thought maybe someone will see my live post and be able to help.”


Ms Buhler said she was a “shaking mess” when she was confronted by the police and was terrified that she was going to lose her baby due to being in a “heightened scared state” at the time.

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy