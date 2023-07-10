‘I was a shaking mess’: Woman arrested for a COVID Facebook post reflects on experience (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Sky News Australia at:-

https://youtu.be/1wxTnY9CGJg



Jul 10, 2023

The pregnant woman who was arrested by Victoria Police during the state’s COVID lockdowns in September 2020, Zoe Buhler, has reflected on the experience in an exclusive interview with Sky News Australia.





“They just swarmed the whole house, they were in every room, and I didn’t know what to do,” she told Sky News host Sharri Markson.





“I pulled out my phone and I clicked live on Facebook and I thought maybe someone will see my live post and be able to help.”





Ms Buhler said she was a “shaking mess” when she was confronted by the police and was terrified that she was going to lose her baby due to being in a “heightened scared state” at the time.