The Controversial David Icke: Early Interviews, Insights

Referring to what happened after David Icke's 1991 interview with Terry Wogan (Video 1), Icke said:
"One of my very greatest fears as a child was being ridiculed in public. And there it was coming true. As a television presenter, I'd been respected. People come up to you in the street and shake your hand and talk to you in a respectful way. And suddenly, overnight, this was transformed into 'Icke's a nutter.' I couldn't walk down any street in Britain without being laughed at. It was a nightmare. My children were devastated because their dad was a figure of ridicule."