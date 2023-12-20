AZ: Border Patrol agents tell a group of roughly 300 migrants to start walking to the first camp as transport is hard to get out to this spot at the wall in Lukeville—They take off in a mad dash—And I’m in the middle of it all.
The Tucson Sector which is where we are had nearly 3k migrant encounters yesterday according to CBP sources.
Ali Bradley
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.