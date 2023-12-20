AZ: Border Patrol agents tell a group of roughly 300 migrants to start walking to the first camp as transport is hard to get out to this spot at the wall in Lukeville—They take off in a mad dash—And I’m in the middle of it all.

The Tucson Sector which is where we are had nearly 3k migrant encounters yesterday according to CBP sources.





