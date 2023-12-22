Get your LIFE back with LYME Disease, Mold, Hashimotos, and Autoimmune | Jamie Bennet #28

Jamie Bennett has guided countless clients through healing from Lyme, histamine intolerance, mast cell activation, mold exposure, and autoimmune disease using her proprietary process, The Wellness Model™, which was created based on the healing foundations she put herself and family through to transform from barely surviving to thriving, and still use today.





https://www.functionalwellnesscollective.com

https://www.instagram.com/functionalwellness_collective/





In this podcast, Alex Corey and Jamie Bennet of the Functional Wellness Collective dive through Jamie's 10+ plus year journey of experiencing the amorphous mysterious symptoms of Lyme disease since high school without a proper diagnosis. She went through almost every specialist imaginable and was diagnosed with Parkinson's, Lupus, Fibromyalgia, and ALS before a random visit to get her husband's sudden Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever led their doctor to ask some very precise questions.





Jamie's perseverance to help herself and her children (who also received Lyme at birth) heal led her down the rabbit hole of learning how to help clients with other chronic inflammatory conditions such as Hashimotos, Mycotoxin (mold poisoning), and a range of other autoimmune conditions.





Jamie uses anti-inflammatory, low carb, gut-healing foods along with intermittent fasting, lifestyle, and mindset modifications, to make healing possible at a cost and pace for everyone. A Functional Nutritional Therapy Practitioner, supplement specialist, dedicated wife, mother, and entrepreneur, for the past decade Jamie has devoted her life to helping people all over the world reclaim their health and learn to live again.





All the supplements and tests that we mentioned:





Lyme Testing

https://www.functionalwellnesscollective.com/testing





Binder, I suggest this: https://us.fullscript.com/plans/functionalwellnesscollective-detoxification-support





Biofilm disruptors, I suggest this but caution using them without the assistance of a health expert: https://us.fullscript.com/plans/functionalwellnesscollective-lyme-support





Book:

https://www.functionalwellnesscollective.com/books





More episodes: https://www.alexandercorey.com/podcast

Connect: https://www.alexandercorey.com/contact





