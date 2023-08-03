BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Robert David Steele Of The ITNJ Judicial Commission provides Descriptions Of The Pedophilia World
426 views • 08/03/2023

Robert David Steele was an Ex CIA officer with extensive knowledge of the U.S. government and foreign governments but for this video he speaks about his knowledge regarding the world of pedophilia and the various evils that happen to children. This video is a bit old being from 2018 but the information provided about the evil practices are valid and real. The numbers of children mentioned in the statistics are outdated as they have increased since this video was made. This video includes a message from an ex congress woman and also from a victim witness. Unfortunately Mr Robert David Steele with his knowledge passed away in 2021.

childrenrapeslavesabuseevilfbipedophiliatraffickingciamoneysellingjoe bidensatanicmapchildsexslaveryhumansacrificesbloodpedoritualsdrinkingpornominor attracted person
