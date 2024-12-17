JUDGEMENT DAY When Christ returns come Judgement Day Heaven and earth shall pass away The chaff He'll burn the wheat He'll save When Christ returns come Judgement Day Christ shall come upon the clouds When the seventh trumpet sounds The righteous wear a golden crown Evil shall be thrown down Oh Judgement Day Oh Judgement Day Jesus wash my sins away It's comin' closer day by day Jesus wash my sins away Come judgement day Come judgement day Christ shall call each one by name The dead shall rise up from their graves Christ shall call each one by name All the ones in the Book of Life Shall live forever with Jesus Christ For by His blood He saves His own The Lamb who stands before God's throne Oh Judgement Day Oh Judgement Day Jesus wash my sins away It's comin' closer day by day Jesus wash my sins away The wicked cast out from the light Shall perish in eternal night The wicked then shall have no rest Cast down to eternal death When Christ returns come Judgement Day Heaven and earth shall pass away The chaff He'll burn the wheat He'll save When Christ returns come Judgement Day Oh Judgement Day Oh Judgement Day Jesus wash my sins away It's comin' closer day by day Jesus wash my sins away Lyrics and music by Joseph S Perna Copyright 2023