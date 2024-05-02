BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
And We Know 2.5.2024 Border issues, Salvadoran victory, President Trump w/ Bartiroma, Ozempic, Great Awakening
High Hopes
74 views • 02/05/2024

LT of And We Know


Feb 5, 2025


President Trump provided a great interview with Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson is on fire and will interview Putin, Musk is putting out information on the border issues, people are leaving the DEM party in droves for Trump and we will dive into the JAB issues as celebrities continue to fall.


CBDistillery: www.CBDistillery.com code LT for 20% off

———

Get your PETCLUB supplies today: http://ltpetclub247.com/

————————————————

Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————

*At SEA with LT Aug. 11-18, 2024 - https://www.inspirationtravel.com/LTA

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*The Patriot Light: https://thepatriotlight.com/

➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/

*BOWLING BROS: Sons Bowling channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Bowling_Bros/videos

—————————————————

Former Pharma insider tells Tucker Carlson that the true goal of pharma ads on TV is not to sell drugs but to BUY OFF the news media. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131358


President Trump says that Artificial Intelligence is “maybe” the most dangerous thing out there. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131343


President Trump says Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell is trying to lower interest rates to help Joe Biden and Democrats get elected. DJT also says he would not reappoint Powell. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131342


‼️DJT EXPOSING THE DEEP STATE‼️ https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8808


The Covid plandemic woke millions of people up and throttled them out of their sleepwalking comatose state in a way that few events in history ever have. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18544


Trump made politics chaotic because he was the one who had the courage to upend the status quo and pull the curtain up and expose how wicked Washington DC really is. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18546


John Bolton says that people should believe Trump when he threatens to leave NATO. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18557


Who needs a chuckle? 😂 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68896


What Happens if Illegals are Given Citizenship in Exchange for Military Service? - It May be the Kind of Force to Impose Tyranny on Americans https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68915


MSNBC Visited a Black Owned Barbershop and Discovered Black People Loved Donald Trump https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68917


Trumps Full Interview with Maria Bartiromo

https://rumble.com/v4bbs1b-donald-trump-interview-with-maria-bartiromo-february-4-2024.html

——————————

*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5


*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591


➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/


➜ IVERMECTIN- Get Ivermectin here: https://zaharaheckscher.com/ Use Code is “AWK10” to get 10% off


➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16


Connect with us in the following ways:

+ DISCORD Fellows: https://discord.gg/kMt8R2FC4z

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/296bsd54

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/bde9bun2

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow


➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828


➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow


📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u



➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4bj5zh-2.5.24-border-issues-salvadoran-victory-president-trump-w-bartiroma-ozempic.html

