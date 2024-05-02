And We Know 2.5.2024 Border issues, Salvadoran victory, President Trump w/ Bartiroma, Ozempic, Great Awakening

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
LT of And We Know
Feb 5, 2025
President Trump provided a great interview with Maria Bartiromo, Tucker Carlson is on fire and will interview Putin, Musk is putting out information on the border issues, people are leaving the DEM party in droves for Trump and we will dive into the JAB issues as celebrities continue to fall.
Former Pharma insider tells Tucker Carlson that the true goal of pharma ads on TV is not to sell drugs but to BUY OFF the news media. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131358
President Trump says that Artificial Intelligence is “maybe” the most dangerous thing out there. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131343
President Trump says Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell is trying to lower interest rates to help Joe Biden and Democrats get elected. DJT also says he would not reappoint Powell. https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/131342
‼️DJT EXPOSING THE DEEP STATE‼️ https://t.me/GrasshopperChannel/8808
The Covid plandemic woke millions of people up and throttled them out of their sleepwalking comatose state in a way that few events in history ever have. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18544
Trump made politics chaotic because he was the one who had the courage to upend the status quo and pull the curtain up and expose how wicked Washington DC really is. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18546
John Bolton says that people should believe Trump when he threatens to leave NATO. https://t.me/PepeMatter/18557
Who needs a chuckle? 😂 https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68896
What Happens if Illegals are Given Citizenship in Exchange for Military Service? - It May be the Kind of Force to Impose Tyranny on Americans https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68915
MSNBC Visited a Black Owned Barbershop and Discovered Black People Loved Donald Trump https://t.me/candlesinthenight/68917
Trumps Full Interview with Maria Bartiromo
https://rumble.com/v4bbs1b-donald-trump-interview-with-maria-bartiromo-february-4-2024.html
