Kursk border area: Two FPV kamikazes operating on fiber optics against another M109 self-propelled gun of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk border area

Two FPV kamikazes operating on fiber optics against another M109 self-propelled gun of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk border area.

Adding:

US to Provide Ukraine with $15 Billion in Future Income from Frozen Russian Assets — Ukrainian Prime Minister Shmyhal.

Also:

The $2.5 billion aid package for Ukraine announced by Biden is divided into two parts and will not be delivered in full at once, the White House clarifies.

Half of it, $1.22 billion, is being provided through the United States Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), a program that invests in weapons production that Ukraine may receive months or even years later.

These are the last funds available under this program.

The second part of the package - $1.25 billion - will be transferred in weapons in the near future.

Also: Pentagon in process of transferring 'hundreds of thousands' of artillery rounds and thousands of missiles to Kyiv, Biden says