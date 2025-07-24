Unbelievable Storm at Mount Sinai!!!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
14 Mar 2023: This took place at the real Mount Sinai in Saudi Arabia at Jabal Maqla. This was shortly after a Wedding And Covenant Renewal at the base of the mountain. It was sunny and nice when the covenant started. And slowly the clouds started to roll in, followed by a historic rain followed by hail and later snow. This place averages less than an inch a year. What a marvelous blessing to witness such a rare beautiful sight on such a wonderful occasion.