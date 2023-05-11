BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Owen Reports LIVE From Biden's Border Invasion
74 views • 05/11/2023

Owen Reports LIVE From Biden's Border Invasion

--------------

Invasion America?

To achieve victory in a future war, it will not be sufficient to have nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them very accurately on target; it will also be necessary that the ground forces be able to move rapidly into regions which have been subjected to nuclear strikes. Only when this problem is solved will it be possible to speak of the effective exploitation of nuclear strikes by tanks and infantry in conclusively defeating the enemy, or of carrying out extensive maneuvers and decisive advances in depth. - SOVIET MILITARY STRATEGY, [P. 343]

https://www.tldm.org/news53/invasion-america.htm






liveowen reportsfrom bidens border invasion
