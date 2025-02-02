Omaha's Most Wanted 11-Year-Olds - Juvenile Justice Reform in Nebraska

Welcome to "Omaha's Most Wanted 11-Year-Olds," where the stakes are high, and the suspects are... surprisingly short! In Nebraska, where crime seems to stop at the candy aisle, clueless and inept public officials are on a mission. Instead of tackling real crime, they're after kids suspected of stealing lollipops, gum, cookies, and ice cream. With legislators lowering the prosecution, they're setting their sights on playgrounds. Join us for this laughably inept pursuit where the pint-sized perps are always one step ahead!



Top Ten Omaha's Most Wanted 11-Year-Olds:



#10. Billy, 11 years and 3 months - Description: A freckled face with a mischievous grin, often seen in a superhero cape. Suspected of: Stealing lollipops. Last seen: Near the local candy store. Caution: Known to outsmart adults with his candy radar. Reward: One free comic book.



#9. Susie, 11 years and 6 months - Description: Blonde pigtails, always with a backpack full of stickers. Suspected of: Chewing gum theft. Last known location: School playground. Caution: Can blend in with any crowd of kids. Reward: A pack of glitter pens.



#8. Tommy, 11 years and 2 months - Description: Skinny, with glasses, wearing his favorite dinosaur t-shirt. Suspected of: Cookie caper. Last seen: Leaving the bakery with crumbs. Caution: Distracts with dinosaur facts. Reward: A new dinosaur encyclopedia.



#7. Lola, 11 years and 5 months - Description: Braids and a perpetual ice cream stain on her shirt. Suspected of: Ice cream heist. Last known location: The ice cream truck route. Caution: Sweet talker, might offer you ice cream instead. Reward: A year's supply of ice cream cones.



#6. Ethan, 11 years and 1 month - Description: Messy hair, soccer shorts, and cleats. Suspected of: Lollipop larceny. Last seen: On the soccer field, post-game snack. Caution: Can outrun adults with his soccer skills. Reward: A new soccer ball.



#5. Megan, 11 years and 8 months - Description: Overalls and a love for painting. Suspected of: Chewing gum banditry. Last known location: Art class. Caution: Uses art supplies to cover her tracks. Reward: A set of professional paints.



#4. Jack, 11 years and 4 months - Description: Always in a baseball cap, with a bat. Suspected of: Cookie theft. Last seen: At the local ballpark. Caution: Can hit cookies out of the park. Reward: A new mitt.



#3. Ava, 11 years and 7 months - Description: Pigtails and a penchant for dresses. Suspected of: Ice cream theft. Last known location: The neighborhood park. Caution: Uses her charm to distract pursuers. Reward: A princess tea party set.



#2. Max, 11 years and 9 months - Description: Glasses, often reading a book. Suspected of: Candy heist. Last seen: In the library, with a suspicious bulge in his jacket. Caution: Can disappear into books. Reward: A bookshelf.



#1. Sophie, 11 years and 10 months - Description: Bright smile, always with a jump rope. Suspected of: Lollipop lifting. Last known location: Jump roping around town. Caution: Extremely agile, can jump away quickly. Reward: A new jump rope.



In this comedy of errors, our bumbling officials can't seem to catch a break—or a kid. While the foolish and obtuse and public officials stumble around, hide in their basements, and pose for the cameras, these young masterminds continue their sugary spree. With each episode, the adults prove they're outmatched by the wit and agility of these 11-year-olds. As the debate on juvenile justice rages on, one thing's clear: in Omaha, the real crime fighters might just be the kids themselves, outsmarting the system and enjoying their loot. Tune in to "Omaha's Most Wanted 11-Year-Olds,” each week to see if the pathetic public officials catch up to these suspected pint-sized perpetrators—or if just more candy capers—will prevail.



