US Sports CoachLab Track & Field: Specific Prep with Kebba Tolbert
US Sports Radio
4 views • 12/04/2023

Training Design for Sprinters - Kebba Tolbert Harvard

by ITCCCA

https://bit.ly/TrainingSprinters

Do you want to learn how to train your sprinters to push past their PR's? Well, you've come to the right place! In this course, Coach Kebba Tolbert reveals everything you need to know in order to train your sprinters. He includes things such as:


Training Design for High School Sprinters

Acceleration for Sprinters: Errors and Corrections

Maximum Speed for Sprinters: Theory and Application

Training Specific Endurance Training for Sprinters

Plan B: What to Do When Things Go Wrong

Strength and Power Training for High School Sprinters

Learn more and book this course - https://bit.ly/TrainingSprinters


Cool Sports & Talk

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

Keywords
trainingathletesprintsprintingtrack and fieldussportsnetworkussportsradio
