US Sports CoachLab Track & Field: Specific Prep with Kebba Tolbert

Training Design for Sprinters - Kebba Tolbert Harvard
by ITCCCA
https://bit.ly/TrainingSprinters
Do you want to learn how to train your sprinters to push past their PR's? Well, you've come to the right place! In this course, Coach Kebba Tolbert reveals everything you need to know in order to train your sprinters. He includes things such as:
Training Design for High School Sprinters
Acceleration for Sprinters: Errors and Corrections
Maximum Speed for Sprinters: Theory and Application
Training Specific Endurance Training for Sprinters
Plan B: What to Do When Things Go Wrong
Strength and Power Training for High School Sprinters
Learn more and book this course - https://bit.ly/TrainingSprinters
