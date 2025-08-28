BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
London isn’t British anymore - 70% non-British - “They’re replacing the indigenous population” - Journalist Christopher Caldwell, Tucker Carlson, clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
92 views • 3 weeks ago

London isn’t British anymore - journalist 

Journalist Christopher Caldwell nailed Europe’s biggest self-delusion: they thought mass immigration would make them like 19th-century America. Instead, it’s turning them into 17th-century colonies — with newcomers becoming the core group. 

Tucker Carlson cut straight to the point: “They’re replacing the indigenous population.”

London? Caldwell says it’s “incontestable.” Carlson throws in the number: 70% non-British. That’s not “diversity.” That’s replacement — and Europe signed up for it with open arms.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
