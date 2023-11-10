Biden family doing ‘secret deals’ with foreign governments to enrich themselves

Lawyer Robert Barnes accuses the Biden family of doing secret deals with foreign governments to enrich themselves. "It was an open secret when President Biden was vice-president Biden, there were people who approached my clients saying that for the right donation to the right Biden family member, magical things could happen to their cases," Mr Barnes told Sky News host James Morrow. "This has been kind of an open secret in Washington that Biden’s entire family sold access to him to enrich him and the entire family. "It’s just about time we finally start exposing it at a meaningful level in the House of Representatives." Mr Barnes said the American people will be shocked at the scale and scope of the corruption in the Biden family.







