NON NEGOTIABLE DEMANDS OF THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE & HOW TO MAKE PUTIN'S CYBER ATTACK ON OUR POWER SUPPLY IMPOSSIBLE (ANONYMOUS VERSION) PART 1 & 2 20-06-2023 IMPORTANT! SPREAD!
Perfect Society
Perfect Society
231 followers
Follow
0
119 views • 06/20/2023

Cyberwarfare - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cyberwarfare

Europa verplaatst megawinsten energieproducenten naar consument (27 fold energy price increase in 2 years time, use Google translate)

https://nos.nl/artikel/2444473-europa-verplaatst-megawinsten-energieproducenten-naar-consument

VigiAccess

https://vigiaccess.org/

Non-negotiable demands of the Global Resistance:

No forced tattoo like in Auschwitz!

No concentration camps made of schools and our homes!

No forced injections!

No forced brain chip!

No forced "test"!

No deportations!

No insects (they contain pathogenic parasites)!

No vaccine passport tied to a basic income!

No forced CBDC, keep the cash society for an emergency!

No vax passport! 🚮🛂


Never again concentration camps!


Arrest politicians guilty of mass murder with their genocidal measures before they annihilate us all!💥


💥 Our body our choice 💥 Also after declaring Martial Law. Article 3 They cannot have tested the long term effects of their Entero virus injections either.


cyberattack, Putin, Russia, Anonymous, cyber, war, world war, martial law, the great reset, cyberpolygon, warfare, how to, prevent, countermeasures, important, intel agencies, NSA, CIA, Mossad, Israel, WEF, population reduction, you will own nothing, Klaus Schwab, USA, Europe, imminent, resiliance, 2023, attack, how to, prevent,


NON NEGOTIABLE DEMANDS OF THE GLOBAL RESISTANCE & HOW TO MAKE PUTIN'S CYBER ATTACK ON OUR POWER SUPPLY IMPOSSIBLE


Putin's cyber attack on the power supply is easiest to prevent by simply disconnecting the computers of our power supply from the internet (called droop speed control proving it is possible).

To make the cyber attack on the internet and global financial system impossible the Intel Management Engine hardware backdoor must be disabled in these computers otherwise they'll be damaged beyond repair and their hard disks erased.

There are videos on the web explaining how to do this.

Write to anyone who can help and spread this video to create a new, non fictional Utopian timeline.

Peace!

how torussiaimportantpreventwarputinwarfareanonymousmartial lawmandatoryworld warcybercyberattackdemandscountermeasuresthe great resetcbdcyou will own nothingcyberpolygonvaccine passportglobal resistancenon negotiableintel agencies nsa cia mossad israel wef population reductionklaus schwab usa europe imminentresiliance 2023 attack how to prevent
