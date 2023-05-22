DVS 7.0: I hope more people in this world will know who Guo Wengui is

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0520 American Patriots and the New Chinese United Against the CCP
我一直知道中共是我们的敌人，却没有深入去关注过，机缘巧合让我遇到了新中国联邦人，我知道了郭先生和他的传奇经历，我希望这个世界有更多人了解到谁是郭文贵
I have always known that the Chinese Communist Party is our enemy, but I have not paid much attention to it, but by chance, I met the people of the New Federal State of China, and I learned about Mr. Guo and his legendary experience. I hope more people in this world will know who Guo Wengui is.
