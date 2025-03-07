FOLLOW THE SILENCED: EXPOSING THE COVER-UP OF COVID-19 VACCINE INJURIES

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Filmmaker, Matthew Guthrie, discusses his groundbreaking documentary, "Follow the Silenced", chronicling the biggest cover-up of a generation of the devastating injuries from the experimental COVID-19 vaccines. Four years in the making, the film follows not only the heartbreaking stories of the injured, but the diabolical concealment traced all the way to the head of the FDA. Get information on future screenings of this documentary everyone should be watching.