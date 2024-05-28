The Exercise Neuroscientist: NEW RESEARCH, The Shocking Link Between Exercise And Dementia!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
May 23, 2024 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
Dr Wendy Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology at New York University and the bestselling author of books such as, ‘Good Anxiety’ and ‘Healthy Brain, Happy Life’.
00:00 Intro
02:18 The Importance of Healthy Brain
02:58 Why People Need To Look After Their Brains
04:23 How To Keep Your Brain Healthy
07:09 Learning This About The Brain Changed My Life
10:37 My Father's Dementia Journey
12:37 You Can Grow New Brain Cells
16:01 How Learning Changes The Structure Of Your Brain
18:43 You Can Improve Your Brain Health At Any Point - Here's How
22:28 What's Causing Dementia & Alzheimer's
24:24 How Does Memory Work?
24:53 How To Improve Your Bad Memory
26:35 The Different Types Of Memory
27:35 How To Remember Things Better
28:49 The Memory Palace Technique
37:19 The Best Exercise For Your Brain
42:04 How To Be Better At Speaking And Memory
43:37 The Effects Of Coffee On Our Brains
45:09 What Lack Of Sleep Is Doing To Your Neurons
46:58 The Best Diets For An Optimal Brain
47:48 The Shocking Benefits Of Human Connections
49:15 Neuroscientist Recommends This Morning Routine For Optimal Brain Function
50:31 What Are The Worst Habits For Your Brain?
51:41 Does Mindfulness Help The Brain?
52:21 What Social Media Is Doing To Your Brain
55:46 What To Do About Social Media And Phone Addiction
59:21 Anxiety Levels Are Increasing
01:04:02 Where Do We Experience Anxiety In The Brain?
01:06:22 How To Turn Down Our Stress Levels
01:08:18 What Do Emotions Do To Our Brain And Body?
01:10:21 Ads
01:11:22 Does The Brain Change When We're In Love?
01:14:13 What You Learn From Going Through Grief
01:29:26 What Is The Best Quality Of Humanity
You can purchase Wendy’s book, ‘Good Anxiety’, here: https://amzn.to/3wPFoDZ
Follow Wendy:
Instagram - https://bit.ly/3wIeNZw
Twitter - https://bit.ly/3V3gHNL
Follow me:
https://beacons.ai/diaryofaceo