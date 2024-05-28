BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Exercise Neuroscientist: NEW RESEARCH, The Shocking Link Between Exercise And Dementia!
256 views • 11 months ago

May 23, 2024 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

Dr Wendy Suzuki is a Professor of Neural Science and Psychology at New York University and the bestselling author of books such as, ‘Good Anxiety’ and ‘Healthy Brain, Happy Life’.


00:00 Intro

02:18 The Importance of Healthy Brain

02:58 Why People Need To Look After Their Brains

04:23 How To Keep Your Brain Healthy

07:09 Learning This About The Brain Changed My Life

10:37 My Father's Dementia Journey

12:37 You Can Grow New Brain Cells

16:01 How Learning Changes The Structure Of Your Brain

18:43 You Can Improve Your Brain Health At Any Point - Here's How

22:28 What's Causing Dementia & Alzheimer's

24:24 How Does Memory Work?

24:53 How To Improve Your Bad Memory

26:35 The Different Types Of Memory

27:35 How To Remember Things Better

28:49 The Memory Palace Technique

37:19 The Best Exercise For Your Brain

42:04 How To Be Better At Speaking And Memory

43:37 The Effects Of Coffee On Our Brains

45:09 What Lack Of Sleep Is Doing To Your Neurons

46:58 The Best Diets For An Optimal Brain

47:48 The Shocking Benefits Of Human Connections

49:15 Neuroscientist Recommends This Morning Routine For Optimal Brain Function

50:31 What Are The Worst Habits For Your Brain?

51:41 Does Mindfulness Help The Brain?

52:21 What Social Media Is Doing To Your Brain

55:46 What To Do About Social Media And Phone Addiction

59:21 Anxiety Levels Are Increasing

01:04:02 Where Do We Experience Anxiety In The Brain?

01:06:22 How To Turn Down Our Stress Levels

01:08:18 What Do Emotions Do To Our Brain And Body?

01:10:21 Ads

01:11:22 Does The Brain Change When We're In Love?

01:14:13 What You Learn From Going Through Grief

01:29:26 What Is The Best Quality Of Humanity


You can purchase Wendy’s book, ‘Good Anxiety’, here: https://amzn.to/3wPFoDZ


Keywords
dementiachildrenfoodsocial mediacoldresearchbrainmeditationexerciseiphonesleepprofessorpsychologyneuroscientistalcoholsmokingshowersocial connectionthe diary of a ceodr wendy suzukineural science
