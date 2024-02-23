SECOND YEAR OF RUSSIAN SPECIAL MILITARY OPERATION IN UKRAINE ENDS WITH VICTORIES

The two-year anniversary of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine is marked with Russian offensive operations along all the frontlines and with strategic victories of the Russian Army.





In February of 2024, the Ukrainian military admitted its defeat in one of their most fortified strongholds on the outskirts of Donetsk. Russian forces took control of the major Ukrainian fortress of Avdeevka; but Russian offensive operations did not stop.





Amid the ongoing mop up operations in the city, Russian forces launched the battle for Lastochkino, and continued assaults in Severnoe; which according to preliminary reports has come under Russian control. The Armed Forces of Ukraine are retreating to the west, hurrying to strengthen the new line of defense.





Another Russian victory was declared in the Kherson region, where the Ukrainian military is losing hope to continue fighting for the small bridgehead on the eastern bank in Krynki. The Russian top leadership declared that the village almost came under Russian control and that the mop up operation there was coming to its end, the Ukrainian military hurried to deny the loss of the bridgehead. Reports from the front confirm that there are still several dozens of Ukrainian servicemen hiding in the ruins of the village. They were cut off from the western bank and almost stopped any military operations. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian garrison in the Kherson region was redeployed along the entire bank of the river. Despite the brave claims of the Ukrainian military, they are likely to completely stop the fighting on the eastern bank in the coming days. If not, so much the worse for the Ukrainian servicemen, who will continue to die in senseless operations. Kiev continued the battle for Krynki for the sake of the media struggle, at the cost of the lives of thousands of Ukrainian soldiers.





The third victory over the past week was declared in the South Donetsk direction. The Russian military took full control of the village of Pobeda, which means ‘Victory’ in Russian. The Russian flag was waving over the settlement on the evening of February 21. On the next day, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially confirmed its control of the village.





The successful advance of Russian troops threatens Ukrainian control of Novomikhailovka and the imminent semi-encirclement of the Ukrainian grouping in Ugledar.





These are only the main Russian gains achieved over the past week alone. At the same time, Russian forces are expanding the zones of their control in all other directions. The Ukrainian defense is bursting at the seams, while the support of Kiev’s Western partners continues to fall, and military warehouses are being emptied.

