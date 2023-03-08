VLADIMIR PUTIN'S SPECIAL MESSAGE ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel RT at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0LJ5Qptg22Wv/
President Vladimir Putin has paid tribute to Russian women on International Women's Day, emphasizing that true respect and admiration towards females has always been a crucial value for Russian people. In his message, Putin also highlighted women serving in the military, expressing the country's appreciation for their courage and commitment.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: https://t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com