"The PRC claims to support freedom of speech, but any speech that counters the CCP's own narrative is not permitted. So, there's not free speech. They also try to enforce those laws against Chinese dissidents living here in America through these secret police stations."
Roy (@royguo) with Shawn (@OfficialDVS7) explaining the evil CCP's hostile methods of attacking dissidents' freedom in the West.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang