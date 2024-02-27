BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Boycott NY | Ep.601 MAGA Truckers to refuse loads to NY City this and more, let’s talk
Apostolic Conservatives
Apostolic Conservatives
4 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 02/27/2024

Boycott NY | Ep.601 MAGA Truckers to refuse loads to NY City this and more, let’s talk

Moving from Big Box to your box

www.Mylibertybox.com/apco

Grid Down | Chow Down

https://griddownchowdown.com/


#Hereistheevidence

Paper Ballot please

R https://wfaf.org/petitionthankyou-mobile/


Sponsors:

Mike Lindell ‘s

My Pillows

# 800-976-9429

Use Promo: APCOSHOW

https://www.mypillow.com/apcoshow


Check out the store!!!

# 800-966-1472

https://mystore.com/apcoshow


MEEHANMD

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off our Wellness Shop!

Functional & Preventative

Medicine Practitioners

Use code APCOSHOW FOR 10% off

www.MeehanMD.com


Find us here:

ApostolicconservativesTV.com


Frank Speech

Apostolic Conservatives Show

https://frankspeech.com/shows/apostolic-conservatives-show

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/ApostolicConservatives

Apple Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/apostolic-conservatives-show/id1649543216

Fox Hole

https://share-link.pilled.net/profile/160929

#TruthSocial

https://truthsocial.com/@WillJones

Telegram

https://t.me/ApostolicConservati

#Getter

https://gettr.com/user/

apostolicshow


Please support:

Cash App: $apostolicconserv


Music: David Derrick


Source links:


Pastor for Trump Registration

http://www.pastors4trump.com/georgia


2019 Media knew Trump

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2TH08gSEkt/?igsh=MXF3ZzRueWQxbWJjYg==


Trump blessed with the right enemies

https://spectator.org/donald-trump-is-blessed-with-the-very-best-enemies/


CIA regime change Ukraine

https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1759084501852909808?s=46


Security teams may become illegal ?

https://rumble.com/v4d6dq6-church-security-teams-about-to-be-illegal.html


Human trafficking arrest in AZ

https://www.westernjournal.com/158-arrests-made-border-state-massive-human-trafficking-activity-uncovered-12-day-span/


Ben Bergquam exposing illegal pipeline through jungle

https://x.com/benbergquam/status/1756824696442519775?s=46


VoterGA press briefing

https://rumble.com/v4c7szk-press-conference.html

newsrevolution1776ww3magawoketruckersapostolic
