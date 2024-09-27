⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the SMO

(21–27 Sept 2024)

▫️From 21 to 27 Sept 2024, the Armed Forces of the RU FED carried out 33 group strikes by high-precision weapons, including use of Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles, & attack drones. Strikes hit enterprises of the UKR defence industry and energy facilities that supported their operation; infrastructure of mili airfields, and a mili echelon with Western weapons and mili hardware.

Strikes engaged production and storage facilities for UAVs and uncrewed surface vehics, arsenals, ammo and fuel depots, temp deployment areas and concen. areas of AFU units, nationalist formations, and foreign mercs.

▫️Over week, the Sever Group of Forces has been eliminating the AFU formations in Kursk region. Opr'l-Tactical and Army aviation, UAVs, and artill strikes against concentration areas of personnel and military hardware of the five mech'd brigs, one tank brig, two air assault brigs of the AFU & 5 territorial DEF brigs have thwarted the enemy's attempts to launch counter-attacks and deploy reserves.

Volchansk and Liptsy directions, RU troops hit units of an AFU motr'zd infantry brig, a marine brig, two territorial DEF brigs, & Kraken nationalist formation.

Sever GOFs, enemy losses of over 3,270 troops, 10 tanks, including two German-made Leopard tanks, 66 armoured fight vehics, & 81 motor vehics.

Enemy losses included 6 MLRS, including one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, 53 field artill guns, & 8 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations.

▫️ Zapad GOFs improved the situation along the front line. Losses on six mech'd brigs, one tank brig, one assault brig of the AFU, two terri'l DEF brigs, & 1 natl guard brig. 24 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments thwarted.

Enemy suffered losses more than 2,980 troops, 7 tanks, 14 armrd fight vehics, including 3 U.S.-made M113 armr'd pers'l carriers, 40 motor vehics, 3 Czech-made and Croatian-made MLRS, 52 field artill guns, including 19 SP'd artill systs and 155-mm howis supplied to the AFU by NATO countries.

12 electronic warfare & counter-battery stations, 26 field ammo depots were eliminated.

▫️ Yug GOFs has liberated Grigorovka & Ostroye (DPR). The Group also inflicted losses on manpower and mili hardware of 4 mech'd brigs, two motr'd infantry brigs, two infantry brigs, one mtn assault brig, one air assault brig, one airmobile brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, one natl guard brig, and the Lyut Brig of the Natl Police of UKR.

AFU losses up to 5,140 troops, 2 tanks, 8 armoured fight vehics, 94 motor vehics, three MLRS, including one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, and 58 field artill guns, with 35 of them made by Westn countries.

11 electronic warfare and counter-battery stations as well as 31 field ammo depots were elim'd.

▫️ Tsentr GOFs liber'd Ukrainsk and Marinovka (DPR). RU troops defeated six mech'd brigs, two infantry brigs, two jaeger brigs, one assault brig, one airborne brig, one airmobile brig, one air assault brigade of the AFU, two terrir'l defence brigs, and four natl guard brigs. In addition, 67 counter-attacks launched by the enemy's assault detachments were repelled.



Over past 7 days, UKR units have sustained losses of up to 3,880 troops, one tank, 15 armoured fighting vehics, including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 27 motor vehics, and 44 field artill guns.



▫️ Vostok Group's units continued advancing enemy's defence, defeated manpower and military hardware of two mech'd brigs and one motr'd infantry brig of the AFU, three territorial defence brigs, and one natl guard brig. 12 counter-attacks launched by AFU assault detachments were thwarted.



AFU losses up to 960 troops, 3 tanks, 4 armoured fight vehics, 37 motor vehics, 13 field artill guns, with 11 of them of 155-mm made by NATO countries, & 4 electronic warfare stations.



▫️ Dnepr GOFs inflicted losses on one infantry brig, one mtn assault brig of the AFU, two marine brigs, 3 territorial defence brigs, and one natl guard brig.



Enemy losses up to 410 troops, 45 motor vehics, 12 field artill guns, two electronic warfare stations, & 4 field ammo depots.



▫️ Past week, AD systs have shot down one U.S.-made ATACMS op'l-tactical missile, 10 Neptune long-range guided missiles, two U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, two converted S-200 S-to-S guided missiles, 20 French-made Hammer guided bombs, 39 U.S.-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire projectiles, as well as 482 fixed-wing UAVs, with 164 of them outside the special military operation zone.



▫️ Black Sea Fleet's aircraft destroyed 6 UKR uncrewed surface vehics.



▫️ Past week, 66 UKR servicemen have surrendered on the line of contact.



▫️ In total, since the beginning of the SMO, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,288 UAVs, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,434 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,469 MLRS combat vehicles, 15,295 field artill guns and mortars, and 26,613 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.