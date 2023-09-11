When I approached, he yelled in fear. How miserable did he have to live to get to that state

Pitiful Animal





Sep 3, 2023

This was a boy who was only 5 or 6 months old

He didn't trust people, probably because no one had ever stroked him.

When I approached, he let out a frightened scream

How miserable did he have to live to get to that state?

He was malnourished, the severity of his skin putting his life in constant danger.





How could you resist too much being just a puppy?

I would give him a second chance in life

We were on the road to happiness

A new life without streets and abandonment.

I would change his life with all the power I had.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

Thank you very much!





