Russell "Texas" Bentley Song - Investigation Interview by Lyudmila Bentley - video Going Novorussia - Jul 17, 2015 - part 3

Interview with Lyudmila Bentley – wife of the killed American volunteer “Texas”"A year ago, Russell gave an interview to German Vladimirov for the LenTV channel. He spoke Russian for 20 minutes. He was asked questions in Russian, and he answered in Russian. We went to Nizhny Novgorod last fall. There, he also spoke Russian on his own. Everyone who knew Russell closely noted that he had made progress in Russian," Lyudmila noted.

Accordingly, Russell could have explained himself in Russian, and would have used the familiar language with the servicemen with whom he regularly communicated, not to mention his use of weapons. Regarding the pistol in question, Lyudmila also clarified the situation.

"He had a captured weapon because he fought. When the law on registration of captured weapons was passed, he did it immediately. He had a permit to carry a weapon for several years. Witnesses saw that they led him with his hands tied behind him. He did not have his bag, in which the weapon was. He always walked with the bag over his shoulder. His hand, if anything, was always on the weapon. It was in a holster, but in a bag. When he was detained, he did not have a bag. That is, they took his things from him," emphasized the wife of "Texas."

Lyudmila said that the relatives of the suspects insulted the memory of her husband with their words. At the same time, the wife of the killed American volunteer does not intend to accuse the entire 5th Brigade named after the first Head of the DPR Alexander Zakharchenko.

"I have never indiscriminately accused the entire 5th Brigade of anything. Because there are worthy people fighting there, people I know personally. The 5th Zakharchenko Brigade says that people serve there in the brigade of the first Head. Back in 2015, Alexander Vladimirovich spoke about Russell in an interview with an enemy resource. He said: "We have an American, call sign "Texas", he is a sniper." There they were talking about a Buryat, but Alexander Vladimirovich said that it means they have the same heart and they were raised by good mothers. That is, the Head of the Republic knew about Russell, what he did for the Republic," Lyudmila recalled.

"I want to bury my husband"

The investigation is far from over. The supposed remains are being examined, witnesses are being questioned, and new details are emerging that are too early to be discussed publicly. In turn, Lyudmila wants one thing - for all of Russell's remains to be handed over to her so that she can bury him in a Christian manner.

"I hope for the professionalism of our investigators, that they will not give in to any pressure, and the most important thing I ask for, what my heart cries out for, I want to bury my husband. And I am not alone. You know how many people are with me, behind me, who are watching this situation all over the world: how the investigation is behaving, whether they are investigating honestly, whether the investigation is being conducted decently by the Russian Federation, whether Russell will be buried with dignity," she concluded.

