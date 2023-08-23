BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Natalie Winters: Biden Is Buying COVID-19 Equipment, Hiring Pandemic Safety Protocol Enforcers
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
200 views • 08/23/2023

(Aug 22, 2023) BREAKING! Natalie Winters writes:

The federal government has started purchasing COVID-19 equipment and hiring advisors on "safety protocols” amidst speculation the Biden White House will reinstate pandemic-era lockdowns and mandates, War Room can reveal.

The unearthed government contracts from entities including the Department of Defense (DOD) show millions in taxpayer funds being used to purchase COVID-19 equipment such as test kits. Some of the contracts, which are traceable via the federal government’s spending database, are even scheduled to begin in future months such as September and October.


Full article by Natalie Winters: "EXC: Biden Has Already Begun Buying COVID-19 Equipment, Hiring Pandemic ‘Safety Protocol’ Enforcers": https://warroom.org/biden-is-buying-covid-equipment-for-incoming-lockdowns/


Steve Bannon's War Room: https://www.warroom.org

Keywords
vaccinesamericamaskgovernmentjoe bidentyrannysteve bannonmandatesdodcontractslockdownscovidplandemicpcr test kits
