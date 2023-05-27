Targeting Kids --- This Is Evil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What were the Target heads thinking when they decided to run with this???
Video Source:
'Facts Matter' with Roman Balmakov
Closing theme music:
'I Was Joking' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Facts Matter or Fesliyan
Studios and this channel.
pc sat13:22