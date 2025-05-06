The night of May 4th to the 5th saw ongoing cross-border strikes as Russian air defenses intercepted 26 Ukrainian drones targeting the Bryansk, Kaluga, and Moscow regions, including four shot down near Podolsk on approach to the capital. Ukrainian attempts to reach Moscow escalated after Zelensky refused the Victory Day ceasefire. Kyiv is flexing its muscles trying to threaten air security over Russia’s capital on the eve of large festive celebrations; however, Ukrainian drone strikes are successfully repelled by the Russian military.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces faced a barrage of Russian strikes, with reportedly two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 116 attack drones. Ukrainian air defenses claimed 42 Geran-type UAVs allegedly destroyed, though explosions thundered across the country. Massive strikes were reported in the Kirovohrad, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkiv regions, where military airfields, industrial facilities, ammo depots and military repair bases were hit. According to the mayor of Konotop, more than a dozen UAVs and two ballistic missiles destroyed an industrial facility in Konotop in the Sumy region.

Frontline developments saw Russian advances in multiple directions. Russian assault units pushed 1.7 km deeper near Novoye in the Krasny Liman sector, while fighting intensified after a Russian victory in Tarasovka on the Konstantynivka axis, causing a growing concern for Ukrainian commanders. South of Pokrovsk, Russian forces edged closer to the borders of the Dnipropetrovsk region amid heavy fighting in Kotlyarivka’s eastern sector. The Southern Donetsk front witnessed an important breakthrough on the outskirts of Bohatyr, where Russian troops gained a foothold after destroying Ukrainian defense in the fields near the town.

Amid the ongoing Russian advance in the Donbass, there are surprising reports of Russian reconnaissance operations on the western bank of the Dnieper River in the Kherson region. Since mid-April, Ukrainian military sources have complained about Russian groups crossing the river and attacking Ukrainian positions. Together with the constant devastating strikes of Russian heavy bombs on Ukrainian hideouts in Kherson, Ukrainian forces are fearing another Russian offensive in the region.

Civilian casualties mounted in border regions. A Ukrainian drone attack in the Kursk region wounded two women, while Belgorod saw multiple incidents including a drone strike on a bus that injured three civilians. In the Kherson region, Ukrainian shelling continued against Nova Kakhovka and other settlements, leaving an 80-year-old man wounded. In the Donetsk suburb of Makiivka, a civilian was severely injured by a PFM-1 “Petal” mine blast – a grim reminder of the conflict’s toll as diplomatic efforts falter and both sides brace for further escalation amid the obstruction of the politically sensitive Victory Day truce.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

paypal, western union etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/