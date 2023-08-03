⚡️ Evgeny Prigozhin commented on the situation in Niger. ㅤ

"The population of Niger was driven into poverty for a long time. The French company that mined uranium sold it for $218, and Niger paid $11 each. ㅤ

To cover up these economic crimes, the country was saturated with a large number of terrorists.

The population of Niger, which should have been free and happy, was robbed and kept in fear for many decades.ㅤ

To show that these robbers are needed on the territory of Niger, for this, crowds of military men were driven there, who did nothing.ㅤ

Changes in Niger were needed. This is a liberation struggle. May God bless them and may they succeed." ㅤ

Adding this, Cynthia:

⚡️ Niger plans to request the deployment of Wagner forces in Niamey . ㅤ

According to a France 24 journalist, a delegation of the new government of Niger, led by General Salifu Modi, arrived in the capital of Mali to ask for the deployment of the Wagner PMC in the capital of Niger . ㅤ

Modi is one of the officers involved in the coup and first deputy military leader Omar Chiani, who played a key role in the coup by arresting President Mohamed Bazum. ㅤ