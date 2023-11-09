Dr. Rudy Schild on Suzy Hansen, Jim Sparks and Alien Contact - Part 1 of 4 - Nov. 2023

Part 1 of 4. After a 45-year career at the Harvard-Smithsonian Centre for Astrophysics at Harvard University, and over 300 peer reviewed academic publications, Rudy is the Editor in Chief of the Journal of Cosmology which has published many academic’s articles on the relationship between Consciousness and Contact Modalities. He is an important part of the Consciousness and Contact Research Institute (CCRI).

Here we talk about his contribution to Suzy Hansen’s book, “The Dual Soul Connection” available on Amazon at https://www.amazon.com/Dual-Soul-Connection-Agenda-Advancement/dp/0473295644/ref=sr_1_1?keywords=the+dual+soul+connection&sr=8-1

Suzy Hansen describes seeing Dr. Rudy Schild as a ball of light, when we was 8 years old in 1962, on a craft. One of these videos is this one and she says this at minute 28:00.

Suzy Hansen: Spirituality and the ET/Human Soul Connection Part 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CoLgqRTrtTE

In the video linked here, he is interviewed by George Knapp. Rudy Schild - UFOS, ALIEN ABDUCTIONS, AND HUMAN SOULS--ARE THESE WORTHY OF ACADEMIC STUDY? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9SBxy-mAoY

