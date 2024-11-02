’1000 Casualties’: Hezbollah’s Vengeful Assault Hits Israel; Lebanon 'Graveyard' For IDF

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Hezbollah resistance movement released a statement on the 45-days of Israel’s ground invasion in Lebanon and said its fighters have killed more than 95 Israeli officers and soldiers and injured 900 others in this period.
Mirrored - Times Of India
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/