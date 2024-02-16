Living Exponentially: Cliff Schrader, Cliff Notes - Port Huron City Council

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Cliff is back sharing his insights on the Port Huron government shenanigans starting with City Manager James Freed's "Coffee Hours," his censorship and lack of accreditation by the International City Manager Association and the debacle at the recent City Council meeting.





https://bluewaterhealthyliving.com/