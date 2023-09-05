© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The HighWire EPISODE 335: HEROES AND ZEROS
Texas Bills Reinforce Freedom; Censorship Concerns Creep Back Into Spotlight; Who is Elon Musk, Really?; COVID Vaccines For Pregnant Women?; ICAN Unearths 2021 CDC Presentation Revealing Health Agencies Knew The Shot Wasn’t ‘the way out.’; Dr. Meryl Nass Exposes the Larger Agenda Behind the W.H.O. Pandemic Treaty; New Freedom Files Coming Monday!
Guests: Jackie Schlegel, Meryl Nass, M.D.