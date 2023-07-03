viewer noticing an exact 19,958 vote switch from Trump to Biden that occurred in Pennsylvania,

US Election reporting is dependent on a few suspicious companies that provide results that are arguably manufactured.

Guest post by Erin and David Clements

The number of Americans who believe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election has grown to 62 percent, with another 6 percent who say they don’t know if he won or not. An enormous mountain of evidence, including whistleblower testimony, expert analysis, or proven machine vulnerabilities has awakened a huge majority of American voters to the realization that our elections are largely rigged.

As independent analysts and auditors improve their understanding of the centralization of election system architecture, the evidence revealed during the initial aftermath of November 3, 2020, is taking on new and vital importance. Case in point, millions of Americans that watched election results witnessed impossible changes to their vote tallies. Millions saw the “F-Curves” demonstrating an inexplicable injection of hundreds of thousands of votes in key races across the country. The F-Curve has come to represent rigged elections and corruption.

See “Fraud Curve” Memes from Social Media above.

A trusting public relies on “Election Night Reporting” or “ENR” to find out who won on election night. But ENR broadcast on election night is not a report of real tallies but a tool to shape perceptions about election results. What was reported on television was perceived as reality and races were called by the media – outcomes that that any political or judicial institution was loath to challenge after the fact for fear of media bullying.

Election Night Reporting is another smoking gun that proves our elections are centrally manipulated.

Sources of Election Night Reporting Data

There are several places to find ENR data. All secretaries of state (SOSs) report results on their websites and some counties join in reporting efforts. But the real powerhouse in election night reporting comes from a foreign owned, Spain-based company, called Scytl.

Scytl collects all state ENR data and provides it to Edison Research. Edison works in tandem with all the legacy news agencies that televise election results. The vote tracking features you see on the bottom of the screen during an election on Fox and CNN all come from Scytl-Edison. Two corporate entities with no Congressional oversight, one with foreign ownership—have a monopoly on what the public sees on election night.

This self-evident national security threat wasn’t lost on the media during the Trump administration. The Guardian warned of the threat posed by Scytl having total control of ENR, and Dominion Voting Systems possessing a near monopoly on tabulation. Those concerns, however, evaporated after Joe Biden was installed.

The Fraud Curve

Examples of ENR anomalies include one viewer noticing an exact 19,958 vote switch from Trump to Biden that occurred in Pennsylvania, and another observing 351,000 votes disappearing in the vote totals during the recall election of California governor, Gavin Newsom.