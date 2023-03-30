Quo Vadis





March 31, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for March 30, 2023.





Dear children, seek the Lord.





He calls you to be men and women of prayer.





Humanity will drink the bitter cup of suffering and only those who pray will bear the weight of the cross.





From the depths will come great pain for humanity.





Behold, the times foretold by Me have arrived.





Courage! In the hands, the Holy Rosary and Sacred Scripture; In the heart, love for the truth.





Humanity walks towards the abyss of self-destruction which men have prepared by their own hands.





Repent ye and turn to Him who loves and forgives you.





Onward along the path I have pointed out to you!





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Stay in peace.





On March 26, 2020 (the year that the entire world is besieged with the worldwide pandemic), Our Blessed Mother, Queen of Peace told Pedro the following message:





“Dear children, you are living in a time of great spiritual confusion.





Bend your knees in prayer.





You will yet see horrors on Earth.





I am your Sorrowful Mother and I want to tell you that God is making haste.





Do not live far from the path of conversion.





Dense darkness covers the whole Earth.





Seek the Light of the Lord. Let yourselves be enlightened by the Holy Spirit and you will be victorious.





In these difficult times, pay attention.





The devil will act against men and women of faith.





You are heading for a future of great confusion and many will lose their faith. Courage.





Do not feel alone.





My Son Jesus is with you.





Give your best and you will contribute to the Definitive Triumph of My Immaculate Heart.





Do not forget: in everything, God first.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to gather you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit. Amen.





Be at peace.”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cpjXXCOJIqU