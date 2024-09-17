LOS MERCENARIOS SUIZOS SE CONVIRTIERON EN LA POLICÍA&EJÉRCITO MUNDIALES A LO LARGO DE LOS SIGLOS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
*ERAN LOS ASESINOS DE LOS REYES
*FUERON Y OSN LA GUARDIA SUIZA DEL PAPA
*SE FUNDÓ LA LEGIÓN EXTRANJERA FRANCESA PERO ERA SUIZA. *HOY SON LA POLICÍA & EJÉRCITO DEL MUNDO CONTROLADO POR OCTOGON.
TÍTULO ORIGINAL: "Switzerland founded French Foreign Legion for Swiss Mercenaries & the King`s Killers became Police".
Del canal de Youtube: Chatzefratz.
Del 10-Junio-2014.
AUTOR: Dr. Sean Hross / Traducido y subtitulado por GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL antes ABRE LOS OJOS
Encuentra a "GIUREH EN ESPAÑOL - SPANISH" en:
Plataformas y redes: Brighteon, Youtube, Bitchute, Minds, Instagram. Y AHORA EN archive.org
NOMBRE DEL CANAL: GIUREH en Español - Spanish
O ENCUÉNTRANOS COMO: @GIUREHespanol