Young Entrepreneur Ryland Dixon Shares Four Fundamentals of Starting a Successful Business
3 views • 03/20/2023

Ryland Dixon was just ten years old when he launched his first business during the Covid lockdown. Bible Builds is an interactive online program, where eager Lego enthusiasts of all ages are challenged each week to build scenes that coordinate with different Bible stories. Ryland said he took his love for Lego building and combined it with the Bible. Ryland covers the four fundamentals of operating a successful business: find your people, identify a problem, offer a solution, and be prepared to put in the work. Discover how Ryland’s parents encouraged his entrepreneurial spirit and learn more about Ryland’s newest subscription-based venture for young enthusiasts entitled the Kid Business Club.



TAKEAWAYS


The Kid Business Club offers users a monthly membership to access the secrets of creating a profitable online business


With Bible Builds, kids study different scripture each week and then submit their coordinating Lego builds to compete for prizes


Starting a business as a kid is a safe and effective way to learn the ins and outs of entrepreneurship with a parental safety net


The four key fundamentals when starting a business are: find your people, identify a problem, provide a solution, and do the work



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: http://bit.ly/3WgANmo 

Hope Writers: https://www.hopewriters.com/

Funnel Hacking Live Event: https://www.clickfunnels.com/fhl-home


🔗 CONNECT WITH KIDS BUSINESS CLUB

Website: https://www.kidbusinessclub.com/ 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thekidbusinessclub/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH BIBLE BUILDS

Website: https://www.biblebuilds.com/ 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
businessamericaentrepreneuryouthcovid lockdowntina griffincounter culture mom showryland dixonbible buildslegoskid business clubbiblical stories
