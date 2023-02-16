Senator Vance Show on camera dead fish and toxic chemicals pop out the greek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NEW - Today, U.S. Senator Vance visited East Palestine, Ohio, where a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed.
Look what happens when he puts a stick into a creek.
#Follow us on Rumble & Twitter👇
https://rumble.com/c/DiggTrueInfor17
https://twitter.com/diggtrueinfor17/status/1626145691096477697?s=20